Metro Detroit weather: Winter kicks into high gear next few days

DETROIT – Our nearly cloud-free days are slipping away, as are respectable temperatures. Winter goes into high gear in the next few days.

Snow returns

Clouds thicken Thursday ahead of our next snow chance. Despite that, temperatures are still going to reach the mid-30s, and that will be by far the warmest number in our 10-day forecast.

Expect snow showers to arrive after sunset in our South and West zones, gradually moving northeast through the evening. It might be warm enough to transition to a mix at some point overnight, but this will be primarily snow, leaving accumulations of around an inch by the time the system exits at the beginning of Friday morning’s commute.

Dip, then drop

Temperatures are only going one direction through early next week. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid-20s, with lows in the low teens.

On Sunday, we’ll feel the real drop, as afternoon highs remain in the teens and lows Sunday night into Monday morning barely reach above zero in the Metro Zone. Temperatures will be in negative territory in many spots outside there.

Unfortunately, once we hit those frigid marks, there won’t be much change through Thursday of next week. Wind chills will be double digits below zero during mornings in that stretch. That starts getting into dangerous territory for frostbite. Exposed skin will be susceptible in around 30 minutes at those temperatures and wind speeds.

Super snow

Well, we’re calling it “super” only because there’s a big football game on that day. But as we told you Tuesday, the Sunday system was ripe for big changes, and it looks like that’s the case.

You should still expect some snow, but the amounts will likely be closer to the Thursday night event.

There still might be enough snow to shovel by Monday morning, but this could likely change again because of the speed of the system and the tight snowfall gradient with it.

