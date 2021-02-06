Metro Detroit weather: Snowfall to start near midnight Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We remain in winter’s icy grip Saturday evening and overnight. More snow arrives with a storm system traveling to our south. Most, if not all, of the new snow will fall overnight while many Detroiters are sleeping. A light blanket of snow will greet us Sunday morning. It will still be frigid Sunday afternoon and all of next week.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder with temps dipping into the low teens after dinnertime.

Winter storm approaching Saturday

A new storm races south of Detroit and eventually up the East Coast. Arctic air remains locked in place, so snow showers start to arrive and form before midnight Saturday and afterward.

It is never too cold for snow. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be snowy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper single digits. A powdery trace and 2 or more inches of snow will fall by the end of breakfast Sunday morning.

The consistency of the snow will be light and fluffy, so it will be easy to brush away.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and very cold. Highs will be in the middle teens.

Bitter cold week ahead with more snow

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle teens.

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and very cold. Daytime temps will reach the low 20s, and these will be some of the highest temps of the week.

Wednesday will be partly sunny but frigid, again. Morning lows will be in the low single digits or below zero. Afternoon highs will be in the middle teens.

Another snow storm forms Thursday and Friday. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper teens. Snow arrives Thursday night and Friday. The mercury stays in the teens all day on Friday.

