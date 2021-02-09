Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures continue with snow possible before next week

DETROIT – A lot of the Midwest is dealing with worse cold, but our temperatures aren’t getting warmer any time soon. Plus more snow shots before next week.

Persistent Cold

Temperatures will be getting even colder in the mornings going forward. Expect single digits in the Metro Zone, while some outlying areas in the North and Metro Zone will see negative lows (albeit briefly). Wind chills will be in negative territory for Wednesday morning’s commute in even more locations. That should be the coldest we’ll have to endure… until the weekend.

Snow Shots

Snow chances are numerous and frequent but won’t amount to much. Wednesday, a system stays primarily to our South. Everyone except parts of the South Zone should miss any snow. Locations near the state line, may see some minor accumulations of less than an inch. Thursday night into Friday, we’ll get another round of light snow. This should get everybody, with accumulations similar to what we picked up Monday, around an inch with isolated spots hitting 2 inches. Saturday night brings another round of light accumulation which should be done by breakfast on Sunday morning.

Deeper Freeze

High temperatures over the weekend won’t make it out of the teens. Lows will be in single digits, barely above zero Saturday night. Many locations will finish Sunday night below zero. Temperatures moderate a bit by the middle of next week. Although it looks like normal highs will still elude us.