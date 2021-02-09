Metro Detroit weather: Numerous upper level disturbances to track

DETROIT – The pattern of well below average temperatures and modest weather systems crossing the Great Lakes is going to continue for the foreseeable future, so you’d better get used to this.

The polar jet is running zonally across the northern third of the country, with numerous upper level disturbances tracking along it.

As usual, the exact timing and placement of each of these disturbances cannot be exactly pinned down, but some trends are emerging.

Here’s how I see the timing shaping up:

Tuesday: What we’ll call “Disturbance No. 1″ will be east of us by dawn, taking the fluffy overnight snow with it. Sunshine will gradually develop, so take the sunglasses with you when you head out this morning -- you’ll need them later! Highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:59 p.m.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with lows well down in the single digits (-15 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: “Disturbance No .2″ moves eastward south of the state. There could be a few snowflakes in the far south, but it looks mostly cloudy and dry for most of us. Highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius).

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday night: “Disturbance No. 3″ moves from southwest to northeast across the state, giving us the chance for another light, fluffy snow. Lows around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Friday: Snow showers are still possible, with highs in the low 20s (-7 to -6 degrees Celsius).

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

Valentine’s weekend outlook: Another surge of Arctic air plunges down across the state, bringing more snow chances (best chance appears to be Saturday night, when we could see accumulating snow, but we now may see flakes during the daytime both days).

Highs in the mid to upper teens ( -9 to -8 degrees Celsius), with lows Saturday night in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius). Wind chill both days within a few degrees of zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

If skies clear Sunday night, then many of us will see actual temperatures fall below zero by dawn Monday, with wind chills around -15 degrees (-26 degrees Celsius).