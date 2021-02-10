Metro Detroit weather: Minor snowfall before more significant chance this weekend

DETROIT – Snowfall increases with each round in the forecast, but “increase” isn’t a term we’ll be using to talk about temperatures.

Minor accumulations

Any snow showers that show up Wednesday evening should be fleeting, so any accumulations will be minor, and under an inch. That’s more likely in the South Zone than anywhere else.

Then, Thursday night, another round of light snow arrives. This could produce up to an inch in our North Zone, but most of us will see hardly a coating on bare pavement.

That should be wrapped up before the Friday morning commute.

Shovel time

Saturday’s a different story. More moisture and a more prolonged snowfall will lead to accumulations in the 2-3 inch range for many of us. Snow starts after breakfast and continues through the day, finally wrapping up just after midnight.

Sunday will be dry with increasing sunshine. But as good as that will look, it won’t help.

Colder still

Temperatures drop again from workweek highs in the low 20s and lows around 10 degrees to weekend highs in the teens and lows around zero by Sunday.

Monday should be the coldest of the upcoming stretch, with temperatures moderating a bit by the middle of next week. Normal is not in the cards, though.

