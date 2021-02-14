Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down Saturday, starts again Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Snow continues to fall Saturday evening, especially in Detroit, northern Washtenaw County and throughout areas north of Eight Mile Road. Light accumulation is likely, so be careful traveling. There have been a number of traffic incidents during the day. Saturday night becomes frigid. Sunday will have some sunshine, but will remain much colder than average with a snowflake here and there. There is a better chance of more snow accumulation early next week.

Snow totals from Saturday’s snow will generally be between 1 to 2 inches for some areas along I-94. Areas south of M-59 could receive as much as 3 inches by the end of Saturday evening.

Snow showers wind down Saturday evening. We still need to dress in layers with temperatures returning to the teens.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills near or below zero.

Please, keep practicing your keep-warm habits. Do not use stoves or ovens to keep warm. Move all space heaters away from anything flammable.

Light snow expected Sunday, Monday

Happy Valentine’s Day, Sunday. It’s a great day to snuggle up with your sweetie or spend time with family. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Snow flurries are possible after lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s -- 10 to 15 degrees below average highs.

Brief snow showers return Sunday night and on Presidents Day, Monday. An inch of snow is possible Monday, with snow falling mainly in the morning. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens. Another day to dress in layers if you’re going sledding or doing anything else outdoors.

Slightly heavier snow coming Monday night, Tuesday

Separate large storms running along the Appalachians will be big enough to bring more snow, Monday night and Tuesday. Well more than 1 inch of snow is possible, but it is too early to tell what exact accumulations will be. That said, do not be surprised if you have to grab your snow shovels again by Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20s after morning lows in the single digits.

