Metro Detroit weather: Major snowfall expected, second winter storm later this week

DETROIT – Serious snow will invade Metro Detroit on Monday night, leaving nearly all of us with more than half a foot. A second storm is on its heels for later this week, too.

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 6 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

There won’t be a lot of nuance or tricky forecast issues with this one. It’s just going to be brute force snow, and for such a prolific snowmaker, amounts won’t vary all that much across the area.

Expect the lowest totals to be around 5 inches in Livingston and Genesee counties, with the highest totals up to 8 inches on the east side, which will be closest to the core of the snow. Check the 4ZONE page for detailed numbers.

The widespread snow will taper by 7 a.m. Tuesday in all but the northeast corner of our North Zone. There will be some lake-effect snow showers in our North Zone during the morning, but it’s unlikely areas south of M-59 will see any of that action.

Not again!

There’s already a twin storm right behind our Presidents Day wallop. We won’t get quite as much snow out of that one, because the track will be a bit farther east. So it’s not an identical twin, just a fraternal twin.

This storm starts Thursday afternoon and continues through midday Friday. Accumulations look to be in the 2–4 inch range.

Even colder

The coldest air in two years hasn’t yet arrived. It will be here Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Our Metro Zone forecast low is 2 degrees, with some areas dipping below zero.

If you’re tired of the cold and want some relief, check the 10-day forecast which gets us close to 40 degrees by the beginning of next week!

