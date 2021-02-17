Metro Detroit weather: Another snow storm before week’s end

DETROIT – If you didn’t see the low temperatures from Wednesday morning, maybe it’s best that we just move on. The good news is we can leave that comical cold in the rearview mirror as our next snow chance approaches.

Jaw-dropping start

Temperatures dropped to the floor, then crashed into the basement Wednesday morning.

We started just 2 degrees away from a record, with minus-5 at Detroit Metro Airport, while North Zone locations sunk to jaw-dropping lows of minus-18 in Flint and minus-23 in Lapeer. All the factors that enhance nighttime cooling were present: clear skies, calm winds, dry air and plenty of snow on the ground.

That combination of conditions led to our bone-chilling beginning. We’re putting it behind us as we march toward normal.

First, snow

A one-day break from snow is all we’ll get. Accumulating snow returns Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

This system is on a similar track to Monday’s storm, but it’s farther east, so we’ll get much less snow. Expect 1–2 inches by the end of it, which will be around sunrise Friday morning. Highest totals will be on the east side, closer to the path of the low pressure center.

Aiming for 40

We haven’t had an above-normal day in two weeks, and we’ll likely take that stretch to 18 days. But we can see milder numbers awaiting.

Sunday’s high will cross the 30-degree threshold. Monday might get us to the mid-30s, but it will be with snow and rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will bring 40-degree finishes before we cool down again, just not to the depths we experienced this week.

Track the radar: