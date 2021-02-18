Metro Detroit weather: Chance of snow almost every day through Tuesday

DETROIT – With the exception of one hiccup, temperatures will continue their upward trend through the middle of next week, and snow is coming fast and furious in the forecast.

Onward and upward

A degree here and a degree there, and pretty soon we’ll be above normal. But it will be a slow trek.

Highs will reach the mid-20s on Friday and Saturday, peak in the low 30s on Sunday, and get close to normal Monday.

But it’s Tuesday and Wednesday that bring true seasonably mild days, with a pair of 40-degree finishes. That will be the summit of our temperature mountain, however. But the cooldown beyond won’t be drastic.

Snow, snow and more snow

I’ll preface this by saying none of these chances look impressive. We just have a very active precipitation pattern setting up over the next several days.

Once Thursday night’s snow ends, we might see some daytime lake-effect snow showers Friday, but it’s doubtful that will be measurable accumulation.

Sunday evening brings a couple of inches (which may be cut by rain in the southern half of the area).

Then, we get a couple of quick-hitters Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Way down the road

The March outlook is out from federal forecasters, and it looks like we’ll overachieve next month. Both temperature and precipitation will be likely above normal.

