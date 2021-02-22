Metro Detroit weather: Snow arriving Sunday night, slippery Monday morning ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Things are right on track, tonight. Snow is arriving before midnight. Temperatures have risen to the freezing mark, give or take a degree or two. Scattered snow will turn into a scattered wintry mix before dawn. It becomes drier by tomorrow afternoon. Some decent thawing remains in the forecast, mid-week.

The first snowflakes are starting to fall Sunday night. They will be on and off until 4 a.m., Monday.

Between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., Monday, rain will mix with snow at times, mainly south of M-59/Hall Road. From the end of breakfast to the beginning of lunch, light rain is possible south of M-59/Hall Road; snow and rain showers are possible north of Hall Road.

In all, 1 to 2 inches of new snow is possible from Sunday night to Monday morning. That rain snow mixture is more likely south of M 59/Hall Road. North of Hall Road, 2 to 3 inches of snow are possible.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

After that bit of thawing, much more will happen Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny on each day with high temperatures near or above 40°F.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny mostly cloudy and chillier. Afternoon temperatures return to the 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Highs back to near 40°F.

Sunday has a chance of snow and rain showers with daytime temps in the upper 30s.

