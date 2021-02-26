Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain chances for warm weekend

DETROIT – Weekend temperatures are still looking warmer, but we’re shuffling rain chances for the two days.

Wet spots

The most likely round of rain is coming overnight into early Saturday morning. Expect it to start just after midnight in the South Zone, spread northward and exit by mid-morning.

Some models are suggesting we might be dry even earlier, but plan to crush your avocado toast and coffee before making outdoor plans, just to be safe.

Beyond that, most of Saturday will be dry, with at least some breaks in the clouds.

Sunday looks a bit murkier. A larger area of rain will scoot to our south, giving us a slight chance of a scattered shower at really any point in the day.

Even if those materialize, the majority of Sunday will be dry, and any shower won’t last long.

A cold front arrives by early evening, but most of the moisture along that boundary will stay north of the area. So just expect scattered showers during the evening.

Warmest days

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the forecast. We’ll hit the upper 40s on Saturday, though highs then will be very sunshine dependent.

On Sunday, even with plenty of clouds throughout the day, parts of the area will still touch 50 degrees. Neither of those days will be record-setting, but we’ll be about 10 degrees above normal on the high side.

March cool-down

March 1 is Monday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, but seasonable, with highs near 40 degrees for the first part of the week.

We’ll get some warmer numbers as we head toward next weekend.

