39ºF

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain tonight and early Saturday

  • Rain moves in after midnight, likely closer to 2 a.m. and will continue until around 10 a.m. Saturday.
  • Some of what falls initially could be a wintry mix. Can’t rule out some light ice accumulation in a few spots, but not expecting much of an issue.

Chance for rain Sunday

  • Another system brings us the chance for some scattered rain Sunday, with minimal impacts.
  • Most of the impacts from this system will be to our southeast.

Ups and downs for temperatures

  • A cooler day today, but we’re close to 50 both days this weekend. Back to the 30s early next week.

Uncertainties with rain/snow chances next week

  • Long range models continue to have a hard time coming up with a solid solution for what happens next week.
  • Some snow looks to miss us just to our north Monday, but Wednesday-Friday comes the chance for a rain/snow mix. Not much confidence in this system at all.

Other headlines

Normal high at 40 degrees

  • Monday the normal high is at 40 degrees and going up.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.