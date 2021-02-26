Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain tonight and early Saturday
- Rain moves in after midnight, likely closer to 2 a.m. and will continue until around 10 a.m. Saturday.
- Some of what falls initially could be a wintry mix. Can’t rule out some light ice accumulation in a few spots, but not expecting much of an issue.
Chance for rain Sunday
- Another system brings us the chance for some scattered rain Sunday, with minimal impacts.
- Most of the impacts from this system will be to our southeast.
Ups and downs for temperatures
- A cooler day today, but we’re close to 50 both days this weekend. Back to the 30s early next week.
Uncertainties with rain/snow chances next week
- Long range models continue to have a hard time coming up with a solid solution for what happens next week.
- Some snow looks to miss us just to our north Monday, but Wednesday-Friday comes the chance for a rain/snow mix. Not much confidence in this system at all.
Other headlines
Normal high at 40 degrees
- Monday the normal high is at 40 degrees and going up.