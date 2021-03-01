Metro Detroit weather: Break from snowfall, temperatures rise again

DETROIT – Those fleeting snowflakes earlier might be the last we see for more than a week. Temperatures won’t be stuck in a rut, however.

Up-and-down numbers

We’re heading into our coldest night of the forecast. Lows are on their way to the low and mid-teens in most spots. There will be enough of a breeze to drop wind chills to single digits.

Plenty of sunshine will get us to the upper 30s on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days, with highs close to 50 degrees in spots. Then, we’ll cool down a bit for the second half of the week. But it looks like weekend temperatures will be still be just above normal highs, which are now in the low 40s.

Can’t buy a flake

I don’t know how long the complaint list would be, but we might not see a snowflake until at least next week. There’s one disturbance we’re tracking, which will move through Thursday. As it stands now, there will be only enough moisture to scare up some extra clouds.

On the flip side of a forecast like this is plenty of sunshine for our first week of March.

If you were wondering, we just finished the 11th snowiest February in Detroit history, with 21.8 inches of snow. But because temperatures were so cold for most of the month, and the snow was so dry, the liquid precipitation not only didn’t make the top 20 -- it was below normal!

We finished the month with 1.47 inches of liquid. Normal February precipitation is 2.02 inches.

