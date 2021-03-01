Metro Detroit weather: Final round of scattered rain falls Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

A final round of scattered rain showers is marching across the region Sunday evening. Colder air and breezy conditions are behind it for Sunday night and Monday. Sunshine is on the way for much of this week with a ups and downs in terms of temperature.

Much more melting has occurred Sunday with chilly to mild conditions across the region. Highs were in the 50s on Sunday afternoon.

Now, lower temperatures are on the way with a line of rain showers ahead of it. Sunday evening will have temperatures fall from the 50s to the 40s, with scattered rain migrating across all of southeast Michigan. Precipitation will be light.

Showers come to an end by midnight on Sunday. It will become colder and windier. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. Wind speeds will increase to 15 to 25 mph.

The week ahead

Monday’s sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

The first day of March 2021 is Monday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, brisk and colder. Daytime temperatures will be near 35 degrees. A westerly wind will blow at 14 to 24 mph. After garbage is picked up, remember to grab your trash cans and recycling bins before they roll down the street or into you neighbor’s yard.

Tuesday will be sunnier but still chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday becomes sunnier and milder. Afternoon temps near 50 degrees.

Chilly weather returns on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

