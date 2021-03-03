Metro Detroit weather: Ready for more sunshine?

Most of us are waking up to clear skies, with a single, narrow stripe of clouds around the I-69 corridor being the only blemish this morning. So plan on some sunshine today, although skies will probably become partly cloudy at some point during the afternoon, and perhaps even mostly cloudy by evening. There will be quite a range in highs today: areas south of M-59 / Hall Road and west of I-75 should top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), while the Thumb struggles to reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). The reason for the disparity is a cold front swinging through during the day, which will shift winds from southwest to northwest and bring some cooler air off of Saginaw Bay into the Thumb. Wind speeds appear to be in the 7 to 12 mph range.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Wednesday night (although the Thumb could remain mostly cloudy with a flurry possible). Lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Ad

Partly cloudy on Thursday (although the Thumb will likely see more clouds than the rest of us), with cooler highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) and only low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, and it’ll be a cold one with temperatures dropping into the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend looks splendid, with plenty of sunshine and highs Saturday in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius). We’ll start our Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

The Calm Before the Warm

As I mentioned in yesterday’s article, we’ll have a nice run of warm weather next week. Monday and Tuesday should be dry (how much sun or clouds we’ll have is still a question mark, but we should get at least partial sun), with highs Monday in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), and highs Tuesday in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Rain showers will develop sometime Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. If the rain comes in early, then we’ll hold in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). However, if the rain holds off until late in the day…as the European model suggests…then we’ll probably hit 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius)!

The front comes through Thursday, so it’s back to average by the end of next week into next weekend.