Metro Detroit weather update: March 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Stray flakes this afternoon ending

  • As advertised, there are a few flakes flying out there, but not doing much of anything. These end the next 2 hours from north to south.

Weekend looking good

  • Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs just a touch above normal.

Warmest air of the season

  • Next week we’ll see highs climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Active weather returns middle of next week

  • Next impactful storm brings rain later Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Gusty winds will also accompany this system middle of next week.

Other headlines

Sunrise before 7 a.m.

  • Saturday is the first day in a long while where the sun rises before 7 a.m. (6:58 a.m.) in the city of Detroit.
  • For Romulus (DTW), this happens on Sunday.

