Metro Detroit weather update: March 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Stray flakes this afternoon ending
- As advertised, there are a few flakes flying out there, but not doing much of anything. These end the next 2 hours from north to south.
Weekend looking good
- Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs just a touch above normal.
Warmest air of the season
- Next week we’ll see highs climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees by Wednesday.
Active weather returns middle of next week
- Next impactful storm brings rain later Wednesday into Thursday.
- Gusty winds will also accompany this system middle of next week.
Other headlines
Sunrise before 7 a.m.
- Saturday is the first day in a long while where the sun rises before 7 a.m. (6:58 a.m.) in the city of Detroit.
- For Romulus (DTW), this happens on Sunday.