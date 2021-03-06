Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine with a late winter chill Saturday afternoon

Temperatures will begin to get milder next week.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and the first full weekend of March and meteorological spring, Motown.

The countdown to spring is on while it feels like late winter. Today will be bright and chilly. Tonight will be fair and frigid. Higher temps are on the way next week. The new, milder season will begin in two weeks at 5:37 a.m., Saturday, with the vernal equinox.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. In women’s college basketball, MSU hosts Wisconsin at 2 p.m., and Michigan hosts Northwestern at 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 40s in the Motor City area and Southern Lower Michigan.

WATCH: Metro Detroit afternoon forecast

Sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows return to the teens and low 20s.

Sunday will have plenty of sun too. Still seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. In men’s college basketball, Michigan takes on MSU in East Lansing at 4:30 p.m.

Monday will be bright and milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime temps reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday have a chance of showers; not snow, but rain. It remains pretty warm. Highs will be near 60 degrees each day with early-morning lows in the 40s or near 50 degrees.

