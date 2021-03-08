Metro Detroit weather: Not as cold Sunday night, Milder Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday night of March and meteorological spring, Motown.

The wind is now blowing from the south. That means tonight will not be as frigid as previous ones. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s just after midnight before steadily rising closer to freezing by dawn. Monday will be milder, and warmer weather remains through mid-week. Rain enters our forecast by Wednesday night.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

With wind directions switching and coming from the southwest, temperatures climb higher Monday. The sunshine will help. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s.

We will almost have T-shirt weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny. There will be enough of an influx of warm air and enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low 60s each day.

Wednesday night and Thursday will have rain showers. Thursday will be wet and warm with highs near 60°F or more.

Ad

Friday will have leftover showers in the morning. During the day temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins the next weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be chillier with highs in the 40s to near 50°F each day. Remember to spring forward by moving your clocks ahead one hour from Saturday night into Sunday. Also, it’s a great idea to change all the batteries and alarms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.