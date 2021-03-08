Metro Detroit Weather: Stretch of 60° days begins Monday

DETROIT – Since warming weather is the story of the day, it’s appropriate to share with you a pretty significant Detroit weather anniversary: on this date in 2000, we set a record high of 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). That’s the earliest 80-degree temperature in recorded Detroit weather history! While we all get giddy with early spring heat waves, we have to be careful what we wish for: too long a stretch of this early warmth brings out fruit tree buds or even blossoms, which then can be killed by freezing temperatures. This happened in 2002 and 2012, when Michigan lost most of its tart cherry crop those seasons. And this risk is increasing due to the planet’s warming climate.

Fortunately, the warmth we get the next few days shouldn’t be enough to trigger fruit tree action…so let’s enjoy this! And by the way, don’t worry if you start seeing your crocuses, tulips and daffodils springing to life…they are well built to withstand early spring warm/cold spells…they’ll be fine! We’ll see partly cloudy skies today, with highs reaching the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius)…and possibly even warmer than that. South wind will become southwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, with gusts to 20 mph possible.

Ad

Today’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:32 p.m. **REMEMBER THAT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS THIS COMING SUNDAY MORNING AT 2:00 A.M.** You’ll set your clocks ahead one hour (“spring forward”) before you go to bed Saturday night, or you’ll be late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning.

Becoming mostly cloudy Monday night as a cold front swings through. Lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind becoming north at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy for at least the first half of our Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy by mid-to-late afternoon as the aforementioned cold front reverses course and comes back through the area as a warm front. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday evening, then becoming mostly cloudy later Tuesday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a scattered, light shower possible in the afternoon (some of us may not even see one). Highs rebound back into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will be very mild…in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), with highs Thursday in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends overnight Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with low in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

At this point, the upcoming weekend looks partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) Saturday and in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Nobody’s going to complain about more weekend sunshine!