Metro Detroit weather: Warmer, sunny week ahead

Chilly, lovely weather continues Sunday evening under clear skies after a gorgeous blue and peach sunset. Sunday night will be cold but, fortunately, not as frigid as Saturday night or Sunday morning. A southernly wind blows much milder air into the Motor City region as early as Monday.

Remember, stay off the ice. Although we’ve had some pretty cold nights and mornings, the repeated melting and thawing over the past couple of weeks makes the thickness (or, if you will, the thinness) of the ice become much more difficult to determine. It is dangerous. Keep kids and pets away from any ice covered lakes.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunny days ahead

With wind directions switching and coming from the southwest, temperatures will climb higher on Monday. The sunshine will help. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 50s.

We will almost have T-shirt weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny. There will be enough of an influx of warm air and enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low 60s each day.

Rain showers follow sunshine

Wednesday night and Thursday will have rain showers. Thursday will be wet and warm with highs near 60°F or more.

Friday will have leftover showers in the morning. During the day, temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins the next weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be chillier with highs in the 40s to near 50°F each day. Remember to spring forward by moving your clocks ahead one hour from Saturday night into Sunday. Also, it’s a great idea to change all the batteries and alarms.

