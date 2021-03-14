Metro Detroit weather: Enjoy fair skies, later sunset Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Daylight saving time (no “S”) is here, and we can enjoy an even later sunset Sunday evening. It will continue to get colder from dinner time to overnight Sunday. Monday will be colder with some sunshine, giving away to clouds later in the day. Slippery weather will return Monday night and early Tuesday. Then, more sunshine returns for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, and astronomical spring begins next Saturday no matter what.

Sunday evening will have fair skies and it will be chilly. Temperatures fall to the low 40s just before sunset, which is nearly an hour later than yesterday’s thanks to daylight saving time. Temps fall to the 30s by midnight and even lower afterward.

Sunset is at 7:39 p.m.

Make sure your furnaces are working, and make sure you put new batteries in all of your alarms before going to bed. Pets need to be indoors, too, as temperatures fall to the low 20s Sunday night.

Winter weather returns Monday

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and colder. Grab your winter coats because high temperatures only reach the middle and upper 30s. Cloudy skies develop by Monday evening.

Some slippery weather develops Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Light snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible. Any accumulations will be light (less than one inch in most spots), but streets and sidewalks will be slippery.

Tuesday will be slick in the morning with a chance of a wintry mix. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with scattered light rain. Temperatures will get back above freezing with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 40s.

More sunshine later in the week

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday! It will become partly to mostly sunny again and will be a bit milder. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55°F.

Thursday will have chilly rain showers with daytime temperatures in the 40s.

Friday will have sunshine and it will be chilly. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Spring officially begins with the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m. ET on Saturday. Highs will reach 50°F under mostly sunny skies.

