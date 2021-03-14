Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies ahead of Daylight Saving Time

DETROIT – Welcome to Saurday evening, Motown.

Saturday evening looks beautiful as it becomes chillier.

We “Spring Forward” one hour overnight Saturday as it becomes colder. Sunday will be chilly with more sunshine -- but remember, it’s still winter. Mother Nature will throw a wintry mix our way early next week.

Saturday evening will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

We move our clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time. Also, it is important to change all batteries in all alarms, including smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Related: New Michigan bill seeks to observe permanent daylight saving time, end clock changes

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Ad

Sunday forecast

Sunrise will be at 7:46 a.m. on Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunset will be at 7:39 p.m.

The week ahead: Wintry mix Monday, Tuesday

Winter reminds us we are still days away from spring early next week. Monday will be even colder and will becomes cloudy. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle and upper 30s. Clouds will produce rain and snow showers after lunchtime.

A wintry mix continues through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and less slippery. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday! It will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Thursday will have some rain showers with afternoon temps in the 40s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.