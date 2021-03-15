Metro Detroit weather: Some winter is on the way

Weekend sunshine will extend into our Monday morning, so grab the shades when you head out the door. Clouds will increase this afternoon and, by dinnertime, we should be completely clouded over. Highs should only reach the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), and perhaps touch 40 degrees in our western suburbs as the east wind at 10 to 15 mph coming off the cold lakes will maintain the coolest temps in the east.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:40 p.m.

Areas of light snow, sleet and freezing rain will cross the area Monday night. Since the aforementioned east wind will be funneling in drier air from Ontario, that dry air will keep precipitation amounts light. However, even a light amount of freezing rain can cause icy pavement, so be especially careful if you’ll be out later Monday night…especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures Monday night will drop to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and then start rising toward dawn. East wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Any wintry mix left in the area first thing Tuesday morning will change to areas of light rain, as temperatures rise into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). East to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

It appears that the luck of the Irish will be with us on Wednesday, as we’ll have at least partial sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day 2021, and highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day as well.

Rain ends Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny and breezy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies prevail Friday night, and it’ll be noticeably colder with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Spectacular Weekend Ahead!

A large sprawling high pressure area will dominate the area this weekend, bringing a ton of sun, light wind, and highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. And what a coincidence: the vernal equinox…the moment that the sun passes directly over the equator on its way into the northern hemisphere…occurs at 5:57 a.m. Saturday morning! So the first day of spring will actually feel like spring this year!