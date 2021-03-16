Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures before the return of spring

DETROIT – There’s a lot to look forward to as spring arrives on Saturday, but our coldest numbers will happen before that milestone.

Subfreezing Starts

Morning lows will be below freezing for most locations until next week. Daytime highs will get above normal Wednesday, but hang right around seasonable levels Thursday and Friday. Average highs are in the mid 40s for this last week in winter. Spring begins at 5:37 AM on Saturday.

Wet Thursday

Our next system will be primarily rain. We could see a bit of mix at the onset on Thursday morning, but that quickly becomes liquid for the remainder of the event. We’ll be on the northern fringe of this system. So as it looks right now, the rain is most likely in our South Zone, with lesser chances as you head north. It won’t take much change the track of this system, so be ready for changes over the next 24 hours.

What a Warmup!

Behind that rain on Friday, we’ll be at our coldest point in the forecast. Saturday takes us back to 50 and Sunday gets us to the upper 50s. Weekend skies will be bright and dry. Although if we’re splitting hairs, Saturday will have even fewer clouds than Sunday. Expect breezy conditions for our first spring weekend. Next week promises to be even warmer with 60s for the first half.

