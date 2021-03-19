Metro Detroit weather: Breezes bring colder air Thursday night

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair and Wayne counties until 4 a.m. Friday.

We go from windy to breezy Thursday night. Those winds bring in some lower temperatures below freezing. Friday will be chilly but sunshine returns. Then, just in time for spring, it becomes milder Saturday then warmer Sunday with more beautiful blue skies.

Thursday night will be less windy and colder. Make sure your furnaces are working and bring the pets back indoors. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 20s with windchill in the teens.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Friday will be sunnier but chillier. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Wind-breakers will be needed mainly in the morning with breezy and brisk conditions.

Welcome to spring, Saturday morning! The vernal equinox will be at 5:37 a.m ET. Skies will be mainly sunny and it will be milder. The thermometer reaches the middle 50s during the afternoon.

Ad

Sunday is the first full day of spring and it will even be warmer. Highs will be near 60 degrees Fahrenheit or just a bit more with abundant sunshine.

The good news keeps rolling early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly partly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures reach the lower middle 60s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.