Metro Detroit weather: Cold and clear for the final night of winter

DETROIT – Friday is winter’s final night. In true winter fashion, it will be cold. Two planets will be visible. A third can be seen in the morning just after the start of spring. It becomes milder by Saturday afternoon. Warmer conditions arrive, Sunday.

Check out our next door neighbor in the solar system before midnight Friday. The “Red Planet” Mars will be visible after 10 p.m. ET in the western sky.

Friday night will be clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. It will be another night to flick on the furnaces and bring the pets indoors.

Spring 2021 begins with the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m. ET Saturday.

In case you miss Friday night’s planetary show, the astronomer in the home and heart will be inspired by Jupiter and Saturn between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. ET Saturday.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be sunny with cold conditions in the morning and milder conditions in the afternoon. We will have brilliant blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer. It will be just as gorgeous as Saturday with high temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

Monday will be a splendid day for outdoor lessons with the kids. It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will have a few more clouds, and it will be just as warm with highs in the middle 60s. There is a chance of showers Tuesday night

Showers are possible, Wednesday, under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. It will be warm, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be cooler with partly sunny skies. Highs be in the near 60 degrees.

