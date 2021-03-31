Metro Detroit weather: Checking up on snow chances, cold temperatures

DETROIT – Just think of Tuesday’s 70-degree finish as you read this, and keep in mind we’ve got more 70s coming next week.

Opening Day chill

Temperatures keep tumbling overnight to lows in the 20s. A brisk wind out of the north will put wind chills in the teens in the Metro and South zones, with single-digit feels in the West and North zones.

The thermometer will show mid-30s by afternoon, but wind chills will still take a bit out of that, feeling like the 20s for the entire Detroit Tigers game against Cleveland starting at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Comerica Park.

We might see a few a snowflakes during the day, but they’re more likely in the North Zone, along the lakeshore.

Thursday night will be even colder, with most locations in the teens for overnight lows.

Reclaiming our warmth

We turn the corner quickly Friday, with highs returning to the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will help that cause, and our moods, as well.

We get another jump in temperatures over Easter weekend. Highs reach the low 60s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday. But the warmth doesn’t end there. Highs for the first half of next week will be right around 70 degrees. Morning lows return to the 40s starting Sunday and continue through the forecast.

Looking ahead

Once the snowflakes end Thursday, we’ll be dry until Tuesday.

With the warm air mentioned above, that precipitation will be all rain. Better chances to get wet move in for Wednesday.

