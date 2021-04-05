Metro Detroit weather: Some rain chances later this week

DETROIT – We’re only a few days into April, but we’re already hard at work on those May flowers, with an unsettled week ahead.

Dodging drops

We don’t have any solid rain shots until Thursday, but the same warm front that sparked our afternoon storms Monday will loiter around Southeast Michigan for the next two days, keeping an outside shot at a shower or storm for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Better chances for rain will roll in Thursday and Friday. Neither of those two days look like washouts, just plan to get wet both days at some point.

Ditching the dold

Temperatures will hit their warmest point in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, and these two days will be our warmest of the year so far, with mid-70s expected for highs. That’s 20 degrees above normal for early April!

Morning starts will be closer to the numbers we’d typically see in the afternoons. We get a touch cooler by Thursday and Friday, and continue that trend into the weekend. But our “coldest” high comes Sunday, and even that will be in the mid-60s.

Weekend showers

Other than the mild air, the weekend isn’t looking completely dry. Rain is possible late Saturday into early Sunday. If the current forecast holds (imagine that!), we should get mainly dry daylight hours for both weekend days.

Track the radar: