Metro Detroit weather: Back to the good stuff

We are past yesterday’s little weather speed bump, and we have a much nicer day ahead today, featuring plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Technically, a cold front will approach later today, but there is so little moisture aloft for it to work with that not only will it not be able to generate any precipitation, it’ll also have a hard time generating clouds! Wind will blow from the southwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Today is the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan so, if you are observing, I wish you a Ramadan Mubarak! Today’s sunrise is at 6:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:13 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming southwest at 2 to 5 mph.

Partly cloudy Wednesday morning, then clouds increase and a shower is possible by late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Wednesday night, and if you happen to be out later at night, don’t be entirely surprised if a wet snowflake mixes in! Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue through the day on Thursday, and it’ll be a raw, chilly day with highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances continue Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

I still cannot rule out a shower Friday morning, as the slow moving upper level low pressure area trudges along to the east. Highs, however, should rebound into the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend pattern is still somewhat uncertain, but I still think we’ll get through the day Saturday on a dry note, with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is the more uncertain of the two days…we could potentially remain dry until a rain chance develops by late afternoon…and I’ll hopefully develop more confidence in this part of the forecast tomorrow. Highs again near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).