Metro Detroit weather: Below freezing temperatures overnight, warmer weekend

DETROIT – Think warm thoughts as we slide into the coldest part of the forecast, with temperatures teetering on the freezing mark and some snowflakes for good measure.

Winter Flashback

Clouds and a few evening sprinkles, mainly in the North Zone, will turn into a more winter-esque scene by Thursday morning. Temperatures will be falling into the mid 30s in the Metro Zone by daybreak. Some locations will be down to the freezing mark before the sun comes up. And with a bigger push of moisture around this trundling low pressure center aloft, expect this precipitation to start as light snow before transitioning to all rain by midday. Even if the flakes fall fast enough to leave a fresh coating on elevated surface, the milder afternoon temperatures will quickly take care of that. We’ll barely touch 50 in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will be around through midnight, and slowly exit the east side overnight. There may be a few drops left for the morning commute but most of Friday is dry for all of us.

Ad

Slow Recovery

Starting Friday, normal highs will be at 60 degrees. We’ll fall just shy of that for actual highs. But sunshine will be emerging in the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be slightly milder with highs in the low 60s. Monday will get us to 62 before temperatures fall again midweek. Numbers should start to rebound again, and higher, as we head into next weekend.

Weekend Question

The big uncertainty regarding the weekend is whether we get wet. Models are showing very weak shower chances both Saturday and Sunday, with more organized rain to our south. So it looks like the majority of us will skate through the weekend dry, albeit with plenty of clouds. Just don’t be surprised by a few quick raindrops either day.

Track the weather