Metro Detroit weather: April Snow Showers!

An area of rain and snow showers is moving downstate early this morning, and we’ll see that move into our area during the morning, transition to just rain showers by late morning, which will then become scattered rain showers during the afternoon. Remember that the live radar on the free Local4Casters weather app is color coded just like what we show you on TV, so you can see where the precipitation is liquid versus frozen. And also remember our FutureCast product, which shows you the precipitation pattern’s projected movement.

We are starting the day in the 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), and will struggle to reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. In fact, some of us won’t even reach the upper 40s. Factor in a west wind at 10 to 15 mph, and it’ll be a raw, chilly April day.

If you are one of the lucky (or unlucky) ones to see those snowflakes today, and then start wondering how unusual this is, be assured that April snow isn’t that unusual. For sure, it’s not nearly as common as March snow, but it happens. In fact, today’s record snow of 2.6 inches occurred just seven years ago in 2014. And, as I remind you every year, Detroit’s biggest snowfall ever occurred on April 6th, 1886, when we got 24.5 inches! Oh happy day…

Today’s sunrise is at 6:52 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

There will still be a few scattered rain showers around Thursday night, with some wet snowflakes possible later at night. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with a few morning showers still possible in the Thumb. Highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Clouds break up Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). By the way, if skies clear enough Friday evening, take a peek in the western sky as soon as it’s dark…you’ll see a pretty crescent moon, with the planet Mars right above it!

Weekend Update

We’ll start our Saturday with partly cloudy skies, but clouds should increase Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a stray shower possible…many of us may end up dry. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).