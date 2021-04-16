Metro Detroit weather: Friday temperature rebound

TGIF! And wasn’t yesterday’s weather absolutely peachy? Naturally, it was the day I expected but, still, that afternoon sleet I experienced stung in more ways than one. Sure, we get weather like this in April, but it still doesn’t seem fair.

Today, fortunately, will be a little better. We’ll start the day with clouds, and even a lingering eastside sprinkle, but partial sunshine will develop this afternoon (some models suggest more, some suggest less). And with the core of that deep upper level low moving eastward, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). However, northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, which will add some chill to the air. Note: due to the circulation around that departing upper low, the Thumb will keep more clouds and colder temps (mid 40s to near 50 degrees) today.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:16 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night. If enough clearing occurs where you are just after dark, look for the pretty crescent moon in the western sky. Right above it will be the planet Mars! Lows by morning should drop into the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind diminishing to 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Saturday, then becoming mostly cloudy. Most of us will maintain a dry day, but an isolated light afternoon cannot be categorically ruled out. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a sprinkle or isolated light shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with an isolated light shower possible. Highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

The new work week starts off on a quiet note, with partly cloudy skies Monday morning becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers develop ahead of and also behind an approaching cold front on Tuesday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

**Warning: the following discussion may be disturbing to some.**

There will still be plenty of moisture behind that cold front Tuesday night, and falling temperatures combined with the fact that it will be nighttime (i.e., no solar radiation), suggest that the rain could change to snow. Some computer models, in fact, suggest that there could be accumulating snow! This is something that I’ll have to monitor over the weekend. If I see any meaningful new data that clarifies things, I’ll update you on Twitter (@PGLocal4). Stay tuned!

Wednesday will be a chilly day with a possible rain or snow shower. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday look dry with some sunshine, and temperature surging back into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) on Friday. It may be breezy, however.