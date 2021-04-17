Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday morning with milder conditions and some sun ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Saturday will be rather chilly in the morning then milder in the afternoon. After another chillier-than-normal night, temps will be slightly higher tomorrow with only a few raindrops. Monday will be warmer, but this is a transitional season. Old man winter still wants to hold on, and colder weather returns with showers, the middle of next week.

Saturday morning will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly; actually, colder than average. The “normal” low is 40 degrees. This morning’s temps will start in the low and middle 30s in many neighborhoods. A coat, hat and gloves will be good to stay warm outdoors.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and delightful. A jacket or coat will be needed in the morning to stay warm, but we can get away with a sweatshirt and jeans in the afternoon. With enough sunshine, temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly outside Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit Red Wings are hosting Chicago for a hockey game that starts when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Temps will be in the low 50s by then. The mercury drops back to the 40s before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Saturday night will be chillier with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s. Skies go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by dawn.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Despite this, temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild. It will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Colder air goes back in, Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will have showers in the morning. Temps start near freezing, so raindrops and snowflakes may mix. Highs rebound to 50 degrees or slightly more.

We are back in the upper 50s with more sunshine, Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low 60s.

