Metro Detroit weather: More mild Saturday afternoon with sun and clouds

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

We’ll have some sun and clouds for the rest of today with higher temperatures. We can shed our winter coats after a cold start. It becomes chilly again tonight. It will be seasonably mild tomorrow. After milder conditions Monday, wintry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. Yes, snowflakes return. Yikes!

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and delightful. A jacket or coat were needed this morning to stay warm, but we can get away with a sweatshirt and jeans in the afternoon. With enough sunshine, temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s. The average high is 60 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly outside Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit Red Wings are hosting Chicago for a hockey game that starts when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low 50s by then. The mercury drops back to the 40s before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Saturday night will be chillier with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s. Skies go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by dawn.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Despite this, temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild. It will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Colder air comes back Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 40s. Winter will be making a return with snowflakes before Tuesday night is done.

Wednesday will have snow showers in the morning. Roads will be slippery, and conditions will be more hazardous. Morning temperatures will be near freezing in the morning and barely above 40 degrees in the afternoon.

We are back in the upper 50s with more sunshine Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low 60s.

