Pins: April snow blankets Metro Detroit

An April snowfall blanketed Metro Detroit this week.
Here are images from the across the region posted to Pins (share yours here):
AnnieSadecki68
Happy Sprrrrriing...? It’s not a lot of snow here in Shelby Township, but it sure does look pretty.
Unknown
PinsStorms
Early AM Chatham Ontario
Chatham-Kent
mlm70041
Snow in April 😱😳😢
Riverview
myphotos
Snow on the birch tree
Monroe
Michael B. Chait
The Mini Snowman Rides Again, one more time this season today in West Bloomfield!!! ☃️🌨❄️📸🤨
West Bloomfield Township
kc135boomer
The birds are not happy!
Manchester
Michigan@
St. Clair Shores
suesz1
Snow on my daffodils!
Marine City