Pins: April snow blankets Metro Detroit

An April snowfall blanketed Metro Detroit this week.

Here are images from the across the region posted to Pins (share yours here):

AnnieSadecki68

Happy Sprrrrriing...? It’s not a lot of snow here in Shelby Township, but it sure does look pretty.

Unknown
PinsStorms

Early AM Chatham Ontario

Chatham-Kent
mlm70041

Snow in April 😱😳😢

Riverview
myphotos

Snow on the birch tree

Monroe
Michael B. Chait

The Mini Snowman Rides Again, one more time this season today in West Bloomfield!!! ☃️🌨❄️📸🤨

West Bloomfield Township
kc135boomer

The birds are not happy!

Manchester
Michigan@
St. Clair Shores
suesz1

Snow on my daffodils!

Marine City

