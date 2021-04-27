Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm chances likely for Wednesday

DETROIT – We’ll be within spitting distance of a record again Wednesday as thunderstorm chances become likely.

Warmth Hangs Around

Clouds kept us out of record territory on Tuesday. But with a warmer start and possibly some breaks in the clouds Wednesday, we’ll be back near a record. It’s 84 again, but this one was set in 1986. Thursday takes us back to near normal highs. And with the exception of Friday, that’s where we should stay through the remainder of the forecast.

Storms Likely

We’re looking at two rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday. The first will affect most of us with showers and thunderstorms developing after the morning commute. Gusty winds and a few intense downpours are the likely impacts. We’re not in an official severe risk, but with relatively dry ground, those downpours may lead to ponding and some localized flooding. That round should be wrapped up before the noon hour. After some breaks of sunshine, storms will develop again in the late afternoon and early evening, mainly in the South Zone maybe reaching up to 8 Mile at times. Same impacts will apply to the afternoon round with small hail also possible.

Thursday will bring some more widespread rain. We’re on the edge of a system that will be mainly south of us. So expect highest totals and most likely rain chances to be along the east side and in the South Zone. West Zoners and inland areas of the North Zone will see less of it. And if we see another shift in the track, this could dramatically change the forecast. Total rainfall for both Wednesday and Thursday may reach near 1 inch in the South Zone, with all other areas staying under a half inch.

Weekend Shines

It still looks like plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Even though temperatures will be nowhere near the 80s, we’ll be near normal on Saturday and in the low 70s by Sunday. That’s a fantastic way to start the month of May.