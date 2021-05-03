Metro Detroit weather: Many chances for some much-needed rain

I hope you had a great weekend, and enjoyed that nice taste of summer on Sunday! Our official high at Metro Airport was 83 degrees (28.5 degrees Celsius), which came up just shy of the day’s record high of 85 degrees set in 2018. Not to be outdone, our low of 62 degrees (16.5 degrees Celsius) was also two degrees away from our record for the day’s warmest low temperature of 64 degrees, set in 1942. However, Sunday’s average temperature of 73 degrees /23 degrees Celsius (computed by adding the high and low and dividing by two), tied the May 2nd record for highest average temperature, which was also set in 1942!

And now, we can look forward to some much-needed rain chances this week, as the entire area is now officially categorized as being in moderate drought. Here’s a breakdown of how I see the timing:

Keep the umbrellas handy today, as steady rain this morning becomes more scattered by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) are a far cry from what we enjoyed on Sunday. Southwest to southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:26 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with another batch of showers crossing the area…possibly even with a stray rumble of thunder, although any thunderstorms should be rapidly weakening as they move eastward toward our area. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and I think we’ll get by with a mainly dry day. Some high resolution computer models suggest a few widely scattered showers possible by mid to late afternoon, so keep an eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans – just in case. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

More light rain is possible Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

We may start our Wednesday with a lingering shower from the Tuesday night batch that comes through, but the sun will then come out and be with us during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

