Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cool temperatures into next week

DETROIT – Unseasonably cool conditions will stick with us through the start of next week, and we’re not done with the rain yet.

Chilly starts

Temperatures are running about 10 degrees below normal in the afternoons. The difference isn’t as large in the mornings, but it’s enough to put everyone in the 30 for Thursday and Friday morning.

Clouds will break up overnight but then return before daybreak. That should prevent West and North zone locations from dealing with freezing temperatures.

Friday will be the coldest day of the forecast, but even the warmup beyond will be muted.

Rain returns

Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday afternoon. West Zone spots will see some drops around lunch. Then, the wet weather migrates east over the next couple hours. Expect showers to linger through the evening, then leave us dry overnight.

Friday will be a similar setup, with midday rain lingering into the evening, setting us up for a mostly dry weekend.