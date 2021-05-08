Metro Detroit weather: More mild and brighter Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown.

This morning will be rather chilly with emerging sunshine. It remains dry this afternoon with slightly milder conditions than yesterday and the day before, but temperatures remain below average. Chillier with increasing clouds, tonight. Rain returns for Mother’s Day. Sunshine makes a comeback after the holiday weekend.

Saturday morning will be partly sunny and quite chilly. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s. Families going out for a morning stroll will need their jackets, hats and sweatshirts to remain warm.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will be below average by about 5 degrees. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly for last minute Mother’s Day shopper. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for Mom and you family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning. Highs will be near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Ad

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android