Metro Detroit weather update: May 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Quiet stretch -- short term
- We’ll see a few more clouds with each day the next three, but it’ll still be pretty nice out there.
Warming up
- We’re talking a lot of 70s in the 7 day forecast.
- May even be close to 80 later next week.
Rain chances increase next week
- Models still fumbling next week around, but the consensus seems to be that Monday is our best chance for rain, with the best chances being in the south zone.