Metro Detroit weather update: May 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Quiet stretch -- short term

  • We’ll see a few more clouds with each day the next three, but it’ll still be pretty nice out there.

Warming up

  • We’re talking a lot of 70s in the 7 day forecast.
  • May even be close to 80 later next week.

Rain chances increase next week

  • Models still fumbling next week around, but the consensus seems to be that Monday is our best chance for rain, with the best chances being in the south zone.

