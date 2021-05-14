Metro Detroit weather: A small fly in the weekend ointment

What a day yesterday! I was at Comerica Park for the Tigers game, and the weather was absolutely perfect. Nice and warm (but not too hot) when the sun was out, and pleasantly cool whenever a fair weather cumulus cloud moved in front of the sun. I did notice some people getting sunburned, however. As I’ve mentioned all week long, remember that the sun’s rays are as strong right now as they are in late July, and that the temperature has no impact on the strength of those rays…you can just as easily burn in the midday sun today when it’s in the 60s as you can if it was in the 80s. So wear a hat and slap on some sunscreen if you’ll be out enjoying the mostly sunny skies on this Finally Friday (and don’t forget to sunscreen those ears if they’ll be exposed…I do every time). Highs should be not far from 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), with a light southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:13 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:47 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Weekend Update

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday…perhaps even becoming mostly cloudy late in the day. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Sunday continues to have higher uncertainty than I’d like – especially only two days ahead of time. An upper level disturbance will cross lower Michigan, so that normally brings a scattered shower chance. However, there are other factors arguing against that rain. Right now, my suggestion is to plan for a handful of light showers or sprinkles to pop up, with many more of us not seeing one. If you plan on spending the day outdoors, and a lot of people will, then check our app’s real-time radar from time-to-time just to keep ahead of any developing drips. If you are one of the few who doesn’t have the nation’s best weather app (it’s the best because we designed it in-house ourselves…so we put in lots of features you want that the “off-the-shelf” apps that other stations buy don’t have), just go to your app store and search under WDIV…the Local4Casters weather app is right there.

Can I Finally Plant My Flowers?

I have taken a look at the long range computer models this morning, and I seen nothing even resembling the type of pattern that would give us any frost through the end of the month. So I am making my annual declaration: it is now safe to plant your flowers!