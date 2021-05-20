Metro Detroit weather: Near-record heat; chance of rain or storms this weekend

DETROIT – May is cosplaying as July, from the temperatures to the air quality, and even the humidity by the end of the weekend.

Summer in spring

Near-record heat is the headline for Friday through the weekend. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s all three days.

An air quality alert has been posted for much of the area, especially the Metro Zone. This is for high levels of ozone, which could affect your breathing. If you have any respiratory problems, limit your exertion outdoors.

Heat index readings will match air temperatures for Friday and Saturday, but a surge in humidity Sunday will push heat indices into the 90s.

Drier weekend

Saturday’s rain chance is looking slimmer for Southeast Michigan. That disturbance should stay north of our area as it weakens Saturday morning.

But Sunday’s shot of showers and thunderstorms is still likely. Plan for those to show up mainly in the evening, with an outside shot at a late afternoon downpour. Despite the sultry temperatures, we are not anticipating any severe weather with Sunday’s storms.

Rain next week

This week’s Drought Monitor shows that we remain in a moderate drought, except for much of the South Zone, which is abnormally dry.

Parts of West Michigan are now in a severe drought, so the entire state needs rain. We’ll have some good shots at it early next week.

Monday and Wednesday bring likely rain chances. Wednesday’s rain will be accompanied by thunder, so we might get some isolated spots that get a good drenching.

Tuesday’s chance is slim, but not zero.

The cold front that triggers Wednesday’s rain will usher in significantly cooler air, taking us below normal by Thursday of next week.

Track the radar: