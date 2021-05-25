Metro Detroit weather: Get set to sweat

Before getting to the forecast, I’d be remiss not to mention that today is the 125th anniversary of Michigan’s second deadliest tornado: The Great Cyclone of 1896. It’s one of only four F5 tornadoes ever to hit Michigan, and I’ve spent the past five months researching this monster twister…diving into 125 year-old newspaper coverage, old original photos of the aftermath, and even traveling along the tornado’s path. I hope you can join me on Local 4 at 6:40 a.m. for my exclusive, special report. It’s a truly horrific story that most people have never heard. See you then.

Fortunately, we don’t have much in the way of violent weather to talk about in my forecast. Today’s weather word will be “hot.” Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a brisk southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will boost temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). Today’s record high is 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), set in 2012. Technically, there is a very, very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon or early evening, but most of us should remain dry.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night with a shower or thunderstorm possible late at night. Very warm lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). This would be close to Tuesday’s record for warmest low temperature (70 degrees…21 degrees Celsius…set in 1991), but we’ll drop below this Wednesday evening, so this record is not in jeopardy.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible through about lunchtime Wednesday as a cold front approaches…ending from west to east. The Storm Prediction Center still has us in the marginal category for severe weather, but I think the risk is pretty low at this point. Skies will clear behind the front, so we’ll see increasing sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with more comfortable lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night with rain developing…all of us should get this much-needed water. Lows in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Friday won’t be a great day for outdoor recreation. Rain is likely, especially during the first half-of the day, with highs barely reaching 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), and many of us not even getting there. We really need this rain!

Skies gradually clear Friday night, with chilly lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Saturday and Sunday look splendid, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and bumping up into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. And PLEASE don’t forget the sunscreen and hats this weekend. The cooler high temperature has no impact whatsoever on the fact that we are now in the period where the sun’s rays are nearing their strongest of the entire year…you will burn just as easily with temps in the 60s and low 70s as you will if they were in the 80s. So remember this if you’re, for example, heading down to Comerica Park to see the Tigers take on those darn Yankees (I’ll be there Sunday…see you there!).

Memorial Day itself looks dry (but a closer call than yesterday). We’ll start with partly cloudy skies, then have increasing clouds. Highs remain pleasant, in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).