Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances ramp up as cooler air invades

DETROIT – High temperatures are heading downward and storm chances are ramping up.

Overnight storms

Even though we can’t completely rule out an evening shower or storm, the biggest push of rain in the forecast arrives early Wednesday morning.

Expect storms to enter the North and West zones around 5 a.m. Wednesday. They’ll move at a leisurely pace to the southeast, clearing the area around lunchtime. Models are showing some decent downpours.

It would not be a surprise to see some near one-inch totals, especially in the North and West zones. But a lot more of us should get a much-needed soaking compared to the quick stripe Monday evening.

Quick cool-down

Highs will still reach the low 80s Wednesday with some late sun. Check the 4ZONE page to find out which spots will get the warmest.

But cooler air continues to invade for Thursday and Friday, putting temperatures below normal (gasp!) for both days. Add another round of rain Friday, and we’re back to a more early spring feel. Beyond that, we start warming up for the holiday weekend

Memorial Day outlook

The three-day holiday weekend still looks dry. Expect sunniest hours Saturday, with clouds increasing through Memorial Day Monday.

Temperatures get warmer, but only Monday will put us above normal.

