Metro Detroit weather: Tracking morning storms

We are waking up to a very mild morning, but an approaching cold front will put an end to that…you’ll notice the humidity dropping by the end of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are developing ahead of the front, and we’ll get into some of that action this morning…much needed rain. As I’ve mentioned for the past couple of days, severe chances are not zero, but they are very, very low. The sun will then come out as the afternoon progresses, which will boost highs to near 80 degrees (27 to 28 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will shift to the west as the front approaches, and then to the northwest behind the front.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Mostly clear and much cooler Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny Thursday morning, then clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night and continues at least into Friday morning, before diminishing to showers during the afternoon. Lows Thursday night in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday only in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius)…a cool, raw day by May standards, but we’ll take it in exchange for this much needed rain.

Showers continue Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Forecast Change

Instead of just progressing the Friday weather system to our east, the computer models now suggest that an upper low will develop, which slows this entire process down. I’m a little nervous about this, as it’s the first indication from the models that this would happen. However, the ECMWF, GFS, and GEM all show some degree of this, so I need to give the scenario some credence. As such, I’ll need to add light showers to the Saturday forecast (especially the southern half of the area), and more clouds…but stay tuned: this is definitely not a done deal. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

My Sunday forecast remains unchanged, with mostly sunny skies and very pleasant highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day starts partly cloudy, before clouds increase during the afternoon. It remains dry, however, with highs reaching the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).