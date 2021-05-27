Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant day ahead, then more beneficial rain arrives

Yesterday’s cold front has ushered in a cooler, less humid air mass…what a great night of sleeping weather it became!

We will see plenty of sunshine this morning, and then high clouds will start filtering in this afternoon and then thicken later in the day. So, when you factor sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius), it’ll be a pleasant day ahead! Wind will blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph, so those of you in parts of the Thumb will likely remain only in the 50s (12 degrees Celsius) this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

More beneficial rain develops Thursday night. Lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Under normal circumstances, I would rant and rave about what a crummy day Friday will be. However, we so desperately need to build upon yesterday’s rain and recharge our soil moisture that I am rejoicing at the rain we’ll get, which likely will total at least one-half to one inch through midday Friday. The rain may tend to diminish to scattered light showers in the afternoon. So, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), it’ll be a rough day for outdoor activities but, again, look out the window and cherish this much-needed rain.

We still may see some showers linger into Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend

If you read yesterday’s article, then you may recall my discussion about the upper level low that may hold some showers in the area Saturday morning. Some of today’s computer models are trending toward less development of that upper low, but others still hold some showers around. Based upon everything I’m seeing, I think there’s still at least a chance for mostly morning showers south of 8 Mile, with increasing sunshine the farther north you head from there. This is still a very close call, and the next couple of computer model runs will greatly clarify things. It will be breezy, with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. So, with highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), it won’t feel as warm as some of you would like.

Sunday still looks fantastic, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day starts partly cloudy, with clouds tending to increase during the afternoon. But most importantly, it will be a dry day, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).