Metro Detroit Weather: Here comes the heat

DETROIT – I’ve been writing about it all week, and now it begins…an extended stretch of hot weather with increasingly uncomfortable overnight sleeping conditions.

Today begins mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or patches of very light rain dotting the area…some of us won’t even get it. Skies transition from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon, and it’ll become hot as highs reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). Although I do not formally have any rain in the forecast this afternoon, I’ve been intensely studying this morning’s upper air forecast soundings (model projections of upper air parameters, such as instability, moisture, etc.), and it’s going to become pretty unstable during the afternoon (at least up through 10,000 feet). While there are other parameters arguing against any isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up, that instability concerns me since even a lake breeze could provide a trigger to initiate development. But if anything does pop up, it would truly be isolated…most (if not all) of us should remain dry this afternoon, with just some harmless cumulus clouds popping up…those are the “cotton ball” clouds you are no doubt familiar with.

Ad

It’ll become breezy, with a southwest wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Scorching Hot Weekend

You’ve been hearing about it all week long, so you’re ready for it: a scorching hot weekend. It’ll be mostly sunny both days, with highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) Saturday and near or a little above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

And Then Comes the Humidity

While the humidity may creep up a tad on Sunday, it’ll certainly make its presence known for most of the week ahead. Monday through Thursday will be hot and humid, with afternoon thunderstorms popping up in the heat of the day. We desperately need this rain but, after four days of this stuff, the break from the rain we’ll likely get on Friday will be a relief.

Ad

Humid highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) through Wednesday, then in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) through Thursday morning mean very uncomfortable sleeping weather for those without air conditioning. And remember that it takes all night just to get to that low…it’ll be noticeably warm and sticky at the time you’re trying to fall asleep. It appears that we finally trend back to a more comfortable air mass Friday into next weekend.