Metro Detroit weather: Humid, very warm Saturday with showers and storms

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

With the return of a southerly wind, it looks and feels like summer today with some heat, humidity, showers and thunderstorms ahead of a front.

The front brings some relief in the form of lower humidity, and it stays warm. We get a good amount of sunshine next week with the astronomical summer less than a week away.

Saturday morning will be mild to warm with partly cloudy skies before dawn. Temperatures start in the low to middle and upper 60s. As the sun rises, the mercury quickly moves upward. The morning and middle part of the day will be the best time to be outdoors for work or play. By lunchtime, temperatures will be near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will have increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms arriving after 2 p.m. Temperatures reach the middle 80s with heat indices near 90 degrees as raindrops arrive and start falling and as lightning flashes with thunder echos. The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Do not be surprised by any delays or postponements for the start or proceedings of the game.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers and storms with temperatures in rain-cooled 70s.

With these storms in the afternoon or evening, people must be wary of heavy downpours, lightning or gusty winds. Small hail is possible, too.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy after midnight. It will be mild and become less humid by morning. Overnight lows return to the 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and more comfortable. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be between 80 and 85 degrees. There’s a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and not as warm. It will be seasonable, though, with daytime temps near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will become hotter. Temperatures shoot back up to the middle and upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, Thursday, then partly sunny, Friday. Friday has a chance of scattered showers.

Happy Juneteenth, Saturday! The summer solstice is at 11:32 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 20, marking the official start of astronomical summer.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 64 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

