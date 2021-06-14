Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms this morning

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!

What a weekend! Considering that it was Detroit Grand Prix weekend, as well as the Tigers home against the first place White Sox, keeping the rain away was a priority, and that we did -- except for a severe storm that dropped east-southeast from Mount Pleasant to Washtenaw County late Saturday afternoon.

That storm dropped some very large hail: We had reports of ping pong ball, golf ball, half-dollar and quarter sized hail in parts of Shiawassee and Livingston Counties, as well as some wind damage.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:56 a.m.

I do not expect any weather of that nature today, just some routine showers and thunderstorms this morning -- especially for the northern half of the area.

Once that moves through, we’ll get a break followed by a scattered shower or thunderstorm chance this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southwest wind becoming north at 8 to 12 mph.

Monday’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Once any lingering evening showers end, skies will become mostly clear after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s. A northwest wind will move at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunny week ahead with some rain

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to start, then it will become partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower (best chance of this is to the south). Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will become mostly clear, with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s -- what a day! Wednesday night will be clear with lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday may start dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop. Boy do we need this rain -- let’s hope this pattern doesn’t change. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will continue into at least the first half of Friday night, with lows in the low 60s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks spectacular, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday is more of a question mark. We’ll probably start with some sun, then see clouds increase with a rain chance by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer!

