Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances before beautiful weekend

DETROIT – Our summer preview could get a little rocky Friday, but weekend plans still get the green light.

Morning storms

Warmth moved in Thursday, but the humidity didn’t. We’ll get both Friday, which will lead to a storm threat in two rounds.

The first round will arrive before we wake up. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely and fairly widespread. Expect downpours and gusty winds, but these should stay below severe limits. They’ll be moving west to east.

It won’t be just one line. We’ll see multiple waves of wet weather between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., with some stragglers hanging on until lunch. Then, we’re dry until at least mid-afternoon.

PM storms

When the second round of storms pops, there will be significantly fewer. In fact, most locations will likely stay completely dry during the second half of Friday.

Any storms that get going might become severe. Wind gusts topping 60 mph will be the largest threat. Heavy rain and some hail are also possible.

Most of us are under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest category that the Storm Prediction Center issues.

Parts of our South Zone near the state line are in the next-highest category: slight risk. But the strongest, most widespread activity will remain in Ohio and move east. Any storms we see should be gone by 7 p.m.

Humidity drops quickly Friday evening, leading into a winning weekend.

Great finish

We finish our last week of spring on a beautiful note. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with decent amounts of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm, but heat Indices should just match our air temperatures.

